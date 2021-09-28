Dream Lottery returns to London, Ont. with grand prize option unveiling

Send this page to someone via email

If a “dream home,” $1,000,000 or a “vacation for life” package strikes your fancy, you now have a chance to turn your wishes into reality.

The Dream Lottery launched its fall edition on Tuesday with the unveiling of one of several grand prize options for its lucky winner.

Designed by Bridlewood Homes in partnership with 12|26 Design Co., the west London “dream home” is a fully furnished, 3,311-square-foot space that combines luxury living and modern-day convenience.

Valued at just under $1,600,000, the home boasts an interior design that is warm, liveable and brimming with natural light thanks to plenty of large windows brightening up the inside.

The Dream Home comes with three bedrooms, along with an office space that has its own washroom. With plenty of large windows, there’s hardly a need to keep the lights on during the day #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/3AuTs7qIHt — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) September 28, 2021

The main floor comes equipped with adjustable-height tables that the home’s designers say allow for formal dining, a grand buffet or an opportunity to lounge with guests.

The upper level contains a grand entrance to its principal bedroom suite, which features an ensuite complete with large-format tile, ceiling-mounted towel bars and wall-to-wall sheers.

On top of three upper-level bedrooms, the house also contains a large office space and a balcony to overlook the view in west London.

Some more shots of the fully-furnished Dream Home, which is just over 3,300 sq. ft. @DreamIt_WinIt’s Fall Lottery other grand prize options include another Dream Home, a vacation for life package or $1M in cash. Tickets are available now online or over the phone #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/PsO1IAIpai — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) September 28, 2021

Since its inception 25 years ago, the Dream Lottery has raised more than $47 million for local hospitals through the Children’s Health Foundation, the London Health Sciences Foundation and St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.

LHSF CEO and president John MacFarlane says proceeds from the charity have funded countless benefits for health care in the region, including “cutting-edge research” and “state-of-the-art equipment.”

“You know what the great thing about this particular lottery is? All the money stays right here in the London region,” MacFarlane added.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has fuelled concerns from charities and non-profits over a potential shortage of donations, MacFarlane says the Dream Lottery has been able to weather the storm.

“I think what happened in the last 18 months is people saw there was a real huge need as a result of COVID. They see the stress on our front-line workers, they see the stress on all of our health-care workers and say, ‘We need to help,'” MacFarlane said.

“And true to form, everybody stepped up and we sold out in no time.”

The other grand prizes include a “dream home” designed by Wastell Homes that sits in north London’s Sunningdale neighbourhood. Participants also have a chance to win a “vacation for life” package, which consists of a $150,000 gift certificate from Robert Q, a 2022 Airstream Atlas RV and $500,000 cash.

The grand prize winner can opt for $1,000,000 in cash instead.

Participants also have a chance to win a variety of other prizes through the lottery’s early bird draw, 50/50 draw or calendar draw.

Tickets can be purchased over the phone at 519-488-7100 or online via the Dream Lottery’s website.

