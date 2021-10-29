Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid break up amid accusations of assault

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have once again broken up.

The two, who share daughter Khai, 1, have split after a reported incident between the former One Direction singer and Hadid’s mother, Yolanda.

According to TMZ, Yolanda is considering filing a police report of a fight in which she claims Malik “struck” her.

“Gigi and Zayn broke up before the incident with Yolanda,” a source told ET. “The two have been co-parenting but they are not together. They tried to make things work for their daughter, but it wasn’t working out.”

“They are not together right now. They are both good parents, though,” an insider told People. “They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”

“Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” said Hadid’s rep.

In a statement to ET, Malik said, “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Earlier on Thursday, Malik took to Twitter to address the alleged feud with Yolanda. (As of this writing, Yolanda has not released a formal statement.)

“In an effort to protect that space for [my daughter] I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” Malik wrote.

“This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press,” he added.

Malik and Hadid were first linked to each other in 2015, confirming their relationship in his 2016 music video for PillowTalk.

After two years of dating, the couple split in March 2018. The couple was on and off again until early 2020 when they confirmed that they were seeing each other. In April of that year, Hadid announced they were expecting their first child together.

Khai was born in Sept. 2020.

“To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” Malik said at the time. “The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

