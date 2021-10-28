Alberta introduces bill letting municipalities place liens on assets of oil companies not paying taxes

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government is introducing legislation that it says would help municipalities recoup some of the millions of dollars in unpaid property taxes they’re owed by energy companies.

Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver says a bill introduced in the legislature Thursday would give communities the ability to place liens on assets of companies that aren’t paying their taxes — and seize them if necessary.

The bill would also put municipalities at the front of the line when it comes to collecting unpaid debts from bankrupt companies.

He says this restores a tool that communities lost two years ago after a court ruled that such liens didn’t apply to the oilpatch.

2:05 Rural leaders continue to pressure Alberta government over oil & gas property tax changes Rural leaders continue to pressure Alberta government over oil & gas property tax changes – Aug 11, 2020

McIver says the changes won’t solve all the problems, as some municipalities may be reluctant to use them if they would force a wobbly company to go under.

The bill would also extend for two years a program that allows municipalities to forgo their education tax allotment if their arrears are due to nonpayment from the energy sector.

Rural Municipalities Alberta says its members are owed about $245 million from energy companies that haven’t paid their taxes, about half of which is from solvent companies.