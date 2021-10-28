Menu

Crime

Driver charged after 10-year-old girl fatally struck by vehicle in Vaughan

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 1:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Family of 10-year-old Thornhill girl fatally struck by vehicle speaks out' Family of 10-year-old Thornhill girl fatally struck by vehicle speaks out
Nikita Belykh’s father says the family waited 16 years to have a second child and says she was his shining star. The 10-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle on Sept. 1. Catherine McDonald has the story – Sep 9, 2021

York Regional Police have charged a woman after a 10-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle in Vaughan in early September.

Emergency services were called to Pleasant Ridge Avenue, in the area of Basie Gate and Coltrane Drive, for reports of a collision at around 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 1.

Police said a Hyundai Santa Fe struck a 10-year-old girl while she was riding her bicycle.

Read more: Family of 10-year-old fatally struck by vehicle says it’s a nightmare they can’t wake up from

She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, where police said she later died of her injuries.

Police said 33-year-old Mississauga resident Thanh Loan Nguyen was charged with careless driving causing death on Wednesday.

She will appear in a Newmarket court on Feb. 3, 2022.

Read more: 10-year-old girl suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Vaughan

The victim was identified by her family as Nikita Belykh’s. Her father, Michael Belykh, told Global News shortly after the tragedy that it was a nightmare they couldn’t wake up from.

Nikita spoke three languages — English, Russian and French — and was about to start Grade 5 in French immersion. Her family said she loved animals and cared about the environment. The family said they’re at a loss without Nikita.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

