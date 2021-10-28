Driver charged after 10-year-old girl fatally struck by vehicle in Vaughan

York Regional Police have charged a woman after a 10-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle in Vaughan in early September.
Emergency services were called to Pleasant Ridge Avenue, in the area of Basie Gate and Coltrane Drive, for reports of a collision at around 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 1.
Police said a Hyundai Santa Fe struck a 10-year-old girl while she was riding her bicycle.
She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, where police said she later died of her injuries.
Police said 33-year-old Mississauga resident Thanh Loan Nguyen was charged with careless driving causing death on Wednesday.
She will appear in a Newmarket court on Feb. 3, 2022.
The victim was identified by her family as Nikita Belykh’s. Her father, Michael Belykh, told Global News shortly after the tragedy that it was a nightmare they couldn’t wake up from.
Nikita spoke three languages — English, Russian and French — and was about to start Grade 5 in French immersion. Her family said she loved animals and cared about the environment. The family said they’re at a loss without Nikita.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
