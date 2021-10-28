4 Waterloo Region schools placed under hold and secure by police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police placed three schools in Kitchener and one in Cambridge under hold and secures on Thursday.

The first one was announced at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School in Cambridge at around 10:30 a.m. and it was lifted by police in less than 30 minutes.

Kitchener Waterloo Collegiate Institute (KCI), which is located in downtown Kitchener, was initially placed under a lockdown as police said they were conducting an investigation nearby on King Street.

A short time later that was switched to a hold and secure after police made an arrest.

“KCI was placed in a lockdown for reports of an individual with a weapon,” Const. Ashley Dietrich told Global News.

“It is now placed in a hold and secure. One arrest has been made and we’ll update when we have more information.”

The Waterloo Region District School Board also said that nearby King Edward Public School had been placed under a hold and secure as well.

The hold and secure at both downtown schools had come to an end before 1 p.m.

At around 12:15 p.m., police announced they had placed St. Mary’s High School in Kitchener under a hold and secure as well. The school is located in the Country Hills area of the city.

On Twitter, police say they are conducting an investigation on Block Line Road.

“So the St. Mary’s hold and secure, and Jacob Hespeler one from this morning appear to be very similar in nature, where there’s potential threats of violence towards the school via a social media platform,” Dietrich said.

She said the incident near KCI was completely separate from the others.

Currently conducting an investigation in the area of King Street West in Kitchener. Kitchener Waterloo Collegiate Institute has been placed in lockdown as a safety precaution as the investigation continues. We will update with more information when available. pic.twitter.com/k4YgiqTOdC — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 28, 2021

