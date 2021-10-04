Menu

Canada

2 schools in Waterloo placed under hold and secure by police: WRDSB

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 10:23 am
The Waterloo Region District School Board says Waterloo Regional Police have placed two schools in Waterloo under a hold and secure. View image in full screen
The Waterloo Region District School Board says Waterloo Regional Police have placed two schools in Waterloo under a hold and secure. Global News

The Waterloo Region District School Board says Waterloo Regional Police have placed two schools in Waterloo under a hold and secure.

“Keatsway Public School and Centennial Public School (Waterloo) have been placed into a hold and secure at the direction of Waterloo Regional Police,” the board said in an email.

Read more: Youth arrested after shooting in Kitchener: police

The board did not provide any further details.

Waterloo Regional Police say there is an investigation underway at Keats Way and Amos Avenue and say they will be providing further details.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come …

