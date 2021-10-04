2 schools in Waterloo placed under hold and secure by police: WRDSB

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Region District School Board says Waterloo Regional Police have placed two schools in Waterloo under a hold and secure.

“Keatsway Public School and Centennial Public School (Waterloo) have been placed into a hold and secure at the direction of Waterloo Regional Police,” the board said in an email.

The board did not provide any further details.

Waterloo Regional Police say there is an investigation underway at Keats Way and Amos Avenue and say they will be providing further details.

Currently in the area of Keats Way and Amos Avenue in Waterloo for a police investigation. There will be an increased police presence in the area. Please avoid. More information will be shared when available. pic.twitter.com/NLeZeVADfK — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 4, 2021

More to come …