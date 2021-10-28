Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Wintry conditions to hit Coquihalla, Trans-Canada highways

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 12:11 pm
The Zopkios rst area near the Coquihalla summit, looking northeast, Oct. 28.
The Zopkios rst area near the Coquihalla summit, looking northeast, Oct. 28. Courtesy: Drive BC

Higher elevation highways are expected to be hit by a blast of wintry weather Thursday, Environment Canada says.

A frontal system pushing across B.C will spread snow to the summit of the southern interior highways Thursday morning, triggering warnings for portions of the Coquihalla, Trans-Canada and Highway 3.

Click to play video: 'Coquihalla crash survivor searching for strangers that saved her life' Coquihalla crash survivor searching for strangers that saved her life
Coquihalla crash survivor searching for strangers that saved her life – Jul 29, 2020

The Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, is forecast to get snow accumulations of 15 to 20 centimetres by Thursday morning. By evening, heavy rain is expected to replace snow.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Summer heat wave damaged parts of Coquihalla Highway, officials say

“A moist southwesterly flow is giving snow heavy at times this morning to most southern highway passes,” Environment Canada’s warning on Thursday reads.

Similar conditions are forecast for Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, and the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Click to play video: 'Person rescued after found injured in ravine along Trans Canada Trail in City of Kawartha Lakes' Person rescued after found injured in ravine along Trans Canada Trail in City of Kawartha Lakes
Person rescued after found injured in ravine along Trans Canada Trail in City of Kawartha Lakes – Oct 5, 2021

“Rising freezing levels will result in the snow changing to rain over the Paulson Summit, Kootenay Pass near midday today,” reads the weather statement.

READ MORE: Winter tires mandatory on most B.C. highways starting Oct. 1

“Intense rain over the Kootenay Pass will continue through Friday morning with amounts up to 40 millimetres expected.”

Story continues below advertisement

The freezing levels at the Rogers Pass will rise just above the summit level Thursday afternoon then lower to around 1,200 metres Thursday night.

While the change over to rain is still expected later Thursday, precipitation will quickly switch back to snow in the evening. A further 10 centimetres of snow is possible near the summit on Thursday night.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagHighway 3 tagCoquihalla tagMerritt tagHOPE tagTrans-Canada tagKootenay Pass tagPaulson Summit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers