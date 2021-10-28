Menu

Canada

N.S. introduces amendment to how officers conduct searches for illegal cannabis

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 12:32 pm
N.S. introduces amendment to how officers conduct searches for illegal cannabis - image View image in full screen
Thrive / Twitter

Nova Scotia introduced Thursday an amendment to the Cannabis Control Act to clarify the standard of reasonableness required to search a place or vehicle.

In a recent provincial court case, the province said the section of the act that deals with search and seizure was found to “lack clarity and ruled statutorily invalid.”

This means police investigating violations under the act will need to have “reasonable grounds to believe” they will find illegal cannabis before conducting a search.

Read more: N.S. woman who tested positive for cannabis behind the wheel plans to launch constitutional challenge

Currently, the act allows an officer to conduct a search “at any reasonable time.”

“Public health and safety are the primary goals of our cannabis legislation, but it is equally important that the charter rights of Nova Scotia are protected from unreasonable searches,” Brad Johns, minister of justice and attorney general, said in a release.

“We believe this amendment strikes that balance.”

