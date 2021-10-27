Menu

Traffic

2 people dead after highway collision in west-central Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 10:11 pm
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. File / Global News

The RCMP is investigating what led to a two-vehicle crash on a highway west of Breton, Alta., on Wednesday that left two people dead.

In a news release, police said officers from the Breton and Thorsby RCMP detachments were called to a crash on Highway 616 at Range Road 43 just before 5 p.m. They said paramedics, firefighters and a crew from STARS Air Ambulance were also called to the scene.

Two people were declared dead at the scene. Police did not provide details about the victims, which vehicles they were in or if they were believed to be the drivers.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist has been called to the scene to help with the investigation. Police said traffic will be impacted in both directions on Highway 6161, Range Road 43 and Range Road 44 until investigators clear the scene.

Breton is located about 110 km southwest of Edmonton.

