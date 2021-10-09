2 dead, 3 sent to hospital by STARS after fatal crash north of Wetaskiwin

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead after a late-night crash north of Wetaskiwin, Alta.

RCMP say around 11 p.m. Friday, police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 814 and Township Road 475, just north of the city.

Five people were in the vehicle when the crash occurred. The three that survived the crash were transported to an Edmonton-area hospital by STARS air ambulance in serious but stable condition.

Mounties continue to investigate the crash as the cause is still unknown.

