Traffic

Major pothole on Ironworkers Memorial Bridge snarls afternoon commute

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 7:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Pothole on Ironworkers Memorial Bridge snarls afternoon commute' Pothole on Ironworkers Memorial Bridge snarls afternoon commute
The Global 1 helicopter captured images of the pothole on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge that impacted traffic in Metro Vancouver Wednesday.

Drivers trying to leave North Vancouver Wednesday afternoon are being urged to be patient or delay their journey.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said the centre lane of the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge has now been repaired after a “small hole” appeared on the bridge deck.

Global News viewers described it as a “major pothole.”

The ministry said there is no structural damage to the bridge and traffic flow has resumed after the centre lane was closed for hours.

Following repairs, a ministry bridge crew will conduct an inspection of the bridge to ensure no similar defects in the road.

Traffic remains heavily backed up on the North Shore.

Read more: North Shore leaders call for major transportation infrastructure improvements amid traffic woes

Click to play video: 'Call for major transportation infrastructure improvements on North Shore' Call for major transportation infrastructure improvements on North Shore
Call for major transportation infrastructure improvements on North Shore – Oct 19, 2021

The cause of the hole is not known at this time.

 

TransLink is reminding people about the delays and advising riders to be patient.

