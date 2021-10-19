North Shore leaders call for major transportation infrastructure improvements amid traffic woes

Five local governments on the North Shore has joined forces to say traffic congestion in the region has become a crisis.
The City of North Vancouver, District of North Vancouver, District of West Vancouver, Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) and səlil̓ilw̓ətaʔɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation) have formed North Shore Connects, a group that advocates for transportation improvement and traffic reduction in the region, with Burrard Inlet rapid transit a major priority.
“The North Shore attracts thousands of people on a daily basis seven days a week and while the North Shore is fortunate to have a strong economy, transportation challenges are affecting the ability of North Vancouver businesses and employers to attract and keep employees,” District of North Vancouver Mayor Mike Little said.
An economic impact study suggests adding a rapid transit connection could shift more than 50,000 vehicle trips per day off of the Lions Gate and Ironworkers Memorial bridges, and lead to improved connectivity with four First Nations reserves.
North Shore Connects says it is also looking at a western Lower Level road extension, a secondary east-west connector from the Park Royal area to West 1st across the Capilano River.
It is also working with B.C.’s transportation and infrastructure ministry to develop a long-term plan for the section of Highway 1 between Lynn Valley Road and the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal.
The group is meeting with the Mayors’ Council and TransLink next Monday.
