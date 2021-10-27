Town of Taber putting veterans front and centre this Remembrance Day

Send this page to someone via email

Veterans will be on display in Taber this year for Remembrance Day.

Banners bearing the names and pictures of those who served will be hung around the town, as part of the Veterans Banner Project.

This marks the first year Taber will participate in the initiative. It’s something arts, culture and events coordinator for the town Emily Hembrough has wanted to start for some time, after seeing it in Atlantic Canada.

“They have done it for years,” Hembrough said.

“I receive pictures every year where my mother purchases one and puts it in front of her downtown business. I’m finally in the position now … that I could bring it here.”

Proceeds from the banners are going to the local legion and it’s a cause the community is rallying behind.

“I hoped for 20 or 40 (banners) and we ended up selling 70,” Hembrough said.

"I hoped for 20 or 40 (banners) and we ended up selling 70," Hembrough said.

"We already have a waitlist for next year of people who hope to get one up again."

The project will also provide long-overdue recognition for one veteran.

John William Alcorn was buried in an unmarked grave in the small town after he had served in World War I.

Nearly 100 years later, Alcorn was given a grave marker and in the process, his military history was discovered.

“We did a little bit more digging and found his actual intake paperwork that proved he was a veteran,” Taber communication and project coordinator Meghan Brennan said.

“It’s going to be very exciting that this year, he will be recognized for his service.”

"(Even though) he was buried in a potter's field, he was not forgotten and will be memorialized by our community."

As someone with veterans in her family, Brennan calls the tribute “emotional in a happy way” and is ready to see the banners when they’re displayed on Nov. 1st.

"To be able to honour them and say thank you in some small way is an extraordinary honour for me to be part of."

“It’s going to be incredible,” Hembrough said. “Our town is going to be very appreciative and it’s going to look so beautiful around our downtown area.”

The banners will be hung around the cenotaph and branch outwards through downtown, where they will hang until Nov. 18th.

