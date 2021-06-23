Taber dog shelter seeks support for completion of new facility

Send this page to someone via email

A GoFundMe page has been started for the Taber Lost Paws Society in an effort to bolster support for its outdoor space.

In February, the non-profit was able to open the doors to a brand new facility after garnering a large amount of community support.

“The old shelter that we had was in quite bad disrepair,” explained president Carolyn Terpstra.

Now, the volunteer-run organization is hoping to collect some extra funds to help alleviate some pressure being placed on its volunteers to get the animals outdoor time and exercise.

Read more: Taber Lost Paws Society opens new dog shelter backed by massive community support

“We’re just super excited that we’ve got the shelter built (and) that we’re finally operational,” Terpstra said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s just getting that last leg, to get out the rest of that fencing and to get some dog shelters and some trees out there, (having) a nice area for the dogs to run.”

Currently, volunteers are currently walking the dogs every three to four hours, which is becoming increasingly difficult with fewer people being available over the summer.

“It’s definitely a needed shelter, and we just want to try to get it completed for all of our sakes,” Terpstra said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe page had raised around $1,500 of a $20,000 goal.

Related News How Canadians can help animal shelters during the pandemic