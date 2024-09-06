Simply Delicious Recipe: Cucumber Smashed Salad

Follow along with Susan Hay and nutritionist Rose Reisman, as she prepares a cucumber smashed salad.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 lb English cucumbers, or baby
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/3 cup almonds
- 3 oz feta cheese
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1/4 cup chopped basil
Instructions
Trending Now
- Cut cucumber widthwise into 4″ long pieces. Cut each piece in half lengthwise. Place in large baggie and gently smash with mallet or fist just until skin begins to crack. Don’t over smash. Cut into bite-sized pieces
- Add to bowl with salt and let rest 5 minutes. Drain any excess liquid
- Toast almonds, then chop
- Meanwhile, mash feta cheese in bowl. Add olive oil, lemon juice and add cucumbers along with basil. Sprinkle with nuts. Serve immediately
Comments