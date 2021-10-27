Child dead after crash between dirt bike and water truck near AB, BC border

Send this page to someone via email

A child is dead after a crash involving a water truck in northern Alberta.

Around 6 p.m. on Oct. 22, RCMP attended a serious injury collision between a water truck and a child on a dirt bike in Spirit River, about an hour east of the Alberta and British Columbia border.

When police arrived, the child was pronounced dead at the scene. Dawson Creek RCMP from B.C., the Bonanza volunteer fire department along with EMS also attended the crash.

Police say the driver of a water truck had made repeated trips between properties and during one of the trips, a young child on a motorbike was in the path of the water truck that was backing up.

RCMP continue to investigate the tragedy with the assistance of an RCMP collision reconstructionist.

According to a news release, the name and age of the child will not be released.

Spirit River is 79 km north of Grand Prairie.