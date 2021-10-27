Menu

Crime

Child dead after crash between dirt bike and water truck near AB, BC border

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 7:02 pm
File: A photo of the side of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File: A photo of the side of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

A child is dead after a crash involving a water truck in northern Alberta.

Around 6 p.m. on Oct. 22, RCMP attended a serious injury collision between a water truck and a child on a dirt bike in Spirit River, about an hour east of the Alberta and British Columbia border.

When police arrived, the child was pronounced dead at the scene. Dawson Creek RCMP from B.C., the Bonanza volunteer fire department along with EMS also attended the crash.

Read more: Dirt bike collision in Alcomdale leaves one man dead

Police say the driver of a water truck had made repeated trips between properties and during one of the trips, a young child on a motorbike was in the path of the water truck that was backing up.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP continue to investigate the tragedy with the assistance of an RCMP collision reconstructionist.

According to a news release, the name and age of the child will not be released.

Spirit River is 79 km north of Grand Prairie.

