Crime

Dirt bike collision in Alcomdale leaves one man dead

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted September 26, 2021 12:59 pm
File: RCMP say a 40-year-old man died from his injuries after a crash involving a dirt bike and pickup truck. View image in full screen
File: RCMP say a 40-year-old man died from his injuries after a crash involving a dirt bike and pickup truck. Global News

Morinville RCMP say a man has succumbed to injuries sustained when the dirt bike he was driving collided with a pickup truck northwest of Edmonton.

RCMP responded to the crash just after 1 p.m. on Sept. 22, in the hamlet of Alcomdale, Alta., about 60 km northwest of Edmonton.

Read more: Teen seriously injured in dirt bike crash in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Police say the 40-year-old driver of the dirt bike was transported to hospital by ambulance with serious life-threatening injuries.

According to a news release, the man died on Sept. 25.

The male driver of the truck was not injured.

