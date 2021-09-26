Dirt bike collision in Alcomdale leaves one man dead

Morinville RCMP say a man has succumbed to injuries sustained when the dirt bike he was driving collided with a pickup truck northwest of Edmonton.
RCMP responded to the crash just after 1 p.m. on Sept. 22, in the hamlet of Alcomdale, Alta., about 60 km northwest of Edmonton.
Police say the 40-year-old driver of the dirt bike was transported to hospital by ambulance with serious life-threatening injuries.
According to a news release, the man died on Sept. 25.
The male driver of the truck was not injured.
