Teen seriously injured in dirt bike crash in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

A young teenager was seriously injured following a dirt bike crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday night.
According to OPP, around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a dirt bike crash on Crane Bay Road, a few kilometres southeast of Fenelon Falls.
Police say witnesses saw a 14-year-old boy on the dirt bike collide with trees in a ditch.
The youth — who was wearing a helmet — suffered serious injuries, OPP said. He was transported by paramedics to a Toronto-area hospital.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
