Teen seriously injured in dirt bike crash in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 8:21 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a boy suffered serious injuries following a dirt bike crash on Friday night. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a boy suffered serious injuries following a dirt bike crash on Friday night. OPP

A young teenager was seriously injured following a dirt bike crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday night.

According to OPP, around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a dirt bike crash on Crane Bay Road, a few kilometres southeast of Fenelon Falls.

Police say witnesses saw a 14-year-old boy on the dirt bike collide with trees in a ditch.

Read more: 2 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash north of Peterborough, police say

The youth — who was wearing a helmet — suffered serious injuries, OPP said. He was transported by paramedics to a Toronto-area hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Controversy continues over proposed ATV route in Lindsay


 

