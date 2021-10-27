Judge finds man guilty of hit-and-run, criminal negligence in Brampton cyclist death

Send this page to someone via email

Standing outside the Brampton, Ont., courthouse, Paul De Pledge’s family said they are relieved that the man responsible for the 39-year-old cyclist’s death was convicted on the most serious charges he was facing.

Pritpal Lehl, who has been out on bail since his arrest three years ago, was found guilty of criminal negligence causing death, failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death, and two counts of failing to comply with bail conditions after a judge-alone trial this summer.

It was Aug. 1, 2018, around 6 a.m. when 39-year-old Paul De Pledge, a forklift operator, was struck by an open-air trailer that became detached from a white cargo van on Summerlea Road as De Pledge was riding his bicycle to work.

De Pledge was dragged onto the curb and across a grassy area before becoming pinned between the trailer and a commercial building.

Video surveillance shown in court captured the van driving off. De Pledge was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police recovered the abandoned van about six kilometres away where two people had been seen fleeing on a motorcycle. The main issue at trial was the identity of the driver of the white van.

The Crown argued that the trailer had been stolen from a U-Haul lot about one kilometre away and that the van Lehl was driving was also stolen.

Justice David E. Harris found Lehl not guilty of possession of property obtained by crime in relation to the van he was driving at the time of the fatal collision.

Harris found the Crown did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Lehl knew it was stolen. It had been stolen almost a month earlier.

Mark De Pledge, the victim’s brother, told Global News the family is anxious for Lehl to be sentenced to the maximum penalty possible.

“I don’t have any forgiveness, zero. I want whatever the maximums are. That’s what I’m hoping for. That’s what we’re all hoping for,” he said.

The victim’s sister-in-law thanked Peel Regional Police’s major collision unit and the Crown attorney who worked the case for all their hard work and getting justice for Paul.

“I don’t think there is anything that Paul could have done differently to avoid the situation. I think this person was just a reckless individual who has a long history of criminal activity and it eventually killed somebody,” said Keyden Gordon.

“It’s definitely bittersweet. It’s been a long three years of waiting. We are somewhat relieved we got the guilty verdict but it will never bring Paul back.”

A sentencing hearing will be held in January.