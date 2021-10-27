Hamilton councillors accept apology of veteran’s committee member after code of conduct violation

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton City Council has taken the path of forgiveness.

Councillors have voted not to revoke the appointment of a volunteer member of Hamilton’s veteran’s committee, following the integrity commissioner’s investigation into a code of conduct violation.

A complaint was received in July when the member participated in a virtual meeting while driving.

Video of the livestreamed meeting showed the citizen appointee with his hands on the wheel and taking part in votes, while glancing between the meeting and the road.

A majority of councillors voted on Wednesday to accept the advisory committee member’s written apology and assurance that the violation will not be repeated.

“This is a one-off, this will not happen again,” predicted Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr.

“It was a lack of judgment,” said Ward 8 Coun. John Paul Danko, “the member’s acknowledged that, he’s apologized, end of story for me.”

Stoney Creek’s Brad Clark was in the minority, voting to revoke the member’s appointment, saying he can’t look the other way on the violation.

“It sends a pretty confusing message,” said Clark, “as to whether or not this council supports the distracted driving laws, and encourages our residents and our employees not to use their phone while they’re driving.”

