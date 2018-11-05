No Stone Left Alone in Woodland Cemetery’s Field of Honour

Hundreds of veterans who are buried at Hamilton’s Woodland Cemetery have been remembered for their service and sacrifice.

Students from Aldershot School placed poppies on 875 headstones within the cemetery’s Field Of Honour on Monday morning, as part of a Veterans Week ceremony.

Students are placing poppies on every headstone in the Field of Honour at Woodland Cemetery. Thank you to all students and attendees for making today's ceremony a memorable one. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/OCnjLwNJf7 — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) November 5, 2018

Brig.-Gen. Mark Campbell says you can go to school, read the stories and talk about sacrifice, but he says that “to be in Woodland Cemetery and see a headstone in front of you with somebody’s name and it becomes very real.”

The students also heard from Second World War veteran, Pte. Mervin Fisher, who read the Act of Remembrance.

The ceremony is one of many that will be hosted this week across the country by the No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation.

WATCH LIVE: The annual #NoStoneLeftAlone ceremony, which aims to place a poppy on the headstone of all Canadians who served their country.https://t.co/2VglHGPMHr — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) November 5, 2018

The organization places poppies on headstones every November, while also educating and engaging young people in the importance of remembering and respecting Canada’s soldiers and fallen military veterans.