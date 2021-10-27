Menu

Canada

Coast guard now believes 106 containers fell from MV Zim Kingston cargo ship

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 4:02 pm
The Canadian Coast Guard says more than 100 containers fell off the MV Kingston.
The Canadian Coast Guard says more than 100 containers fell off the MV Kingston. Canadian Coast Guard

The Canadian Coast Guard said more than 100 shipping containers fell off the MV Zim Kingston.

It was originally reported that 40 containers fell overboard after the cargo ship hit rough waters off B.C.’s coast. After crews accessed container bays on the ship, the coast guard now believes 106 containers went overboard.

The coast guard said there are two adrift containers with hazardous goods, a number that remains unchanged from previous estimates. Contents of the other overboard containers include toys, clothing, automotive parts, industrial parts and furniture.

The coast guard said some of the containers may have sunk and an environmental unit will assess potential impacts.

Read more: Shipping containers lost off B.C. coast could reach shore, says coast guard

 

The coast guard said that the adrift containers were somewhere around the Cape Scott area of northern Vancouver Island and could make their way to shore, although there have been no reports of containers or debris onshore.

Officials say they are still not sure what sparked the fire in several containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored at the Constance Bank Anchorage south of Victoria, B.C.

The coast guard said crews were able to safely conduct a more thorough survey of the ship’s bays on Tuesday now that the fire is under control.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Coast Guard tagCanadian Coast Guard tagmv zim kingston tagBC cargo ship fire tagBC cargo ship fire update tagBC cargo ship overboard containers tagMV Zim Kingston update tag

