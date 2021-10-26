Menu

News

Shipping containers lost off B.C. coast could reach shore, says coast guard

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 7:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Fire contained on MV Zim Kingston cargo ship' Fire contained on MV Zim Kingston cargo ship
WATCH: Fire crews reported success, Monday, holding a fire on the MV Zim Kingston, a container ship anchored near Victoria. But it continues to smoulder in some containers on the ship, continuing to pose a danger to the ship and the people aboard, with stronger firefighting efforts hampered by gale force winds. Kylie Stanton has the latest.

Shipping containers that fell from the MV Zim Kingston are somewhere around the Cape Scott area of northern Vancouver Island and could make their way to shore, the Canadian Coast Guard said Tuesday.

“These containers may come ashore, and if they do, we ask that the public report any sightings of the containers,” Gillian Oliver, advanced planning unit leader with the coast guard, said at a press briefing.

Click to play video: 'Bad weather hampers efforts to board cargo ship that caught fire in B.C.' Bad weather hampers efforts to board cargo ship that caught fire in B.C.
Bad weather hampers efforts to board cargo ship that caught fire in B.C.

A Transport Canada flight has been scheduled for Tuesday to try to locate the 40 containers that fell overboard during stormy weather.

None of the adrift containers have been recovered, Oliver said.

“It’s definitely possible that some of them could sink,” she said. “We’re not speculating on what will happen at this time. We’re continuing to track those containers and to make every effort to recover them.”

Click to play video: 'Burning material tumbles off cargo ship off coast of British Columbia' Burning material tumbles off cargo ship off coast of British Columbia
Burning material tumbles off cargo ship off coast of British Columbia

Officials say they are still not sure what sparked the fire in several containers abord the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored at the Constance Bank Anchorage south of the provincial capital.

The coast guard said smoke is still an issue abord the vessel, as at least five fires burn in containers that are believed to be storing tires.

Read more: 40 shipping containers have fallen into the ocean after ship hits rough water off B.C. coast

There are a total of 20 personnel on the vessel including crew members, surveyors and a firefighting team.

Paul Barrett with the coast guard said it may take another two to three days to ready the vessel for further salvage actions.

Read more: Crews gain upper hand on B.C. cargo ship fire as storm system approaches

The province says air quality continues to be monitored in the Greater Victoria region with no concerns to public health.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
