Traffic

1 dead in crash with transport truck on Imperial Road north of Aylmer, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 27, 2021 10:11 am
FILE. OPP

Elgin County OPP say one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Malahide Township, involving a motor vehicle and a transport truck.

Police say officers, along with Elgin EMS and the Malahide Fire Department, responded to a crash on Imperial Road south of Lyons Line just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Belmont woman, 77, identified as victim of fatal weekend crash in Malahide: OPP

The vehicle and the transport truck collided “head-on,” according to police.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the motor vehicle was deceased on scene,” said media relations officer Const. Norm Kelso, adding that the driver of the transport was not injured.

The identity of either driver has not yet been released.

The OPP’s collision reconstruction team is on scene and Imperial Road is closed between Lyons Line and Mapleton Line. Police anticipate the closure to last until at least 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

