Traffic

Belmont woman, 77, identified as victim of fatal weekend crash in Malahide: OPP

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted July 16, 2021 3:55 pm
Belmont woman, 77, identified as victim of fatal weekend crash in Malahide: OPP - image
Provincial police in Elgin County have identified the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash in Malahide Township last weekend as a 77-year-old woman from Belmont, Ont.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Imperial Road and Ron McNeil Line, about five kilometres north of Aylmer, Ont., around 9:46 a.m. on July 10 involving a red SUV and a black sedan, police said.

The SUV, which was travelling east on Ron McNeil, failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with the passenger side of the sedan which had been travelling south on Imperial Road, police said.

The drivers, who were the lone occupants of the vehicles, were both seriously hurt and were rushed to hospital where the driver of the SUV succumbed to their injuries on July 14, police said.

The victim has been identified as Donna Deans, 77, of Belmont.

The current condition of the driver of the sedan, identified only as a 39-year-old London resident, was not immediately known. They were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

No other information has been released.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

