Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

2 injured in Charlotte Street apartment fire in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 9:13 am
Click to play video: '2 injured following apartment fire on Charlotte St. in Peterborough' 2 injured following apartment fire on Charlotte St. in Peterborough
Two people suffered smoke inhalation and one had burns to their hand following a fire at an apartment on Charlotte St. in Peterborough on Tuesday evening.

Two people were taken to hospital following an apartment fire in Peterborough on Tuesday evening.

Peterborough Fire Services responded around 7 p.m. to a reported apartment fire on Charlotte Street. According to platoon chief Stephen Reid, firefighters encountered “heavy fire” conditions in the apartment unit.

Read more: Fire forces evacuation of Talwood Drive apartment in Peterborough

“Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and remove smoke from several apartments and hallways,” he said.

Two occupants were transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre due to possible smoke inhalation. One of the victims also suffered burns to their hand, Reid said.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire was accidental, Reid said.

Damage is estimated at $80,000.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagApartment Fire tagPeterborough Fire Services tagCharlotte Street tagPeterborough apartment fire tagCharlotte Street apartment fire tagCharlotte Street fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers