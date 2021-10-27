2 injured in Charlotte Street apartment fire in Peterborough

Two people were taken to hospital following an apartment fire in Peterborough on Tuesday evening.
Peterborough Fire Services responded around 7 p.m. to a reported apartment fire on Charlotte Street. According to platoon chief Stephen Reid, firefighters encountered “heavy fire” conditions in the apartment unit.
“Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and remove smoke from several apartments and hallways,” he said.
Two occupants were transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre due to possible smoke inhalation. One of the victims also suffered burns to their hand, Reid said.
The cause of the fire was accidental, Reid said.
Damage is estimated at $80,000.
