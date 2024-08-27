Thousands still out of homes in Manitoba and Saskatchewan due to wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly 3,800 people from First Nations in Saskatchewan and Manitoba remain out of their homes due to nearby wildfires.

The Canadian Red Cross says it’s supporting more than 2,300 from the remote community of Bunibonibee Cree Nation in northeastern Manitoba, offering lodging, food, transportation and supplies.

Chief Richard Hart says crews have made progress on suppressing that fire and are hopeful they can contain it sometime this week.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Canadian Red Cross is supporting residents of two other First Nations in northeastern Manitoba.

In Saskatchewan, nearly 1,500 people from the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation in the province’s northeast remain out of their homes.

The wildfire there is not contained and crews continue to fight it.