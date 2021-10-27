Menu

Canada

‘We need the housing:’ Halifax council approves final phase of Centre Plan

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 12:49 pm
Click to play video: 'HRM waiting on province for emergency housing supports' HRM waiting on province for emergency housing supports
The coordinator of Halifax Regional Municipality’s emergency homelessness response says 24 modular units will soon be up and running but the province still hasn’t committed to investing in the social support services residents will need. – Oct 7, 2021

Halifax Regional Council has given the green light to the last phase of an urban planning strategy for Halifax and Dartmouth after three hours of debate on Tuesday night.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of adopting the plan with some amendments, including a report on pre-approved development applications that will be affected by the passing of the final phase.

The Centre Plan is a planning process for the Regional Centre, including Peninsula Halifax and Dartmouth inside the Circumferential Highway. The plan is being developed in two phases, Package A — approved by council in September of 2019 — and Package B.

Click to play video: 'More reaction to provincial housing plan' More reaction to provincial housing plan
More reaction to provincial housing plan

Package B is the second and last phase of the centre plan that was officially launched in 2016. It focuses on developments that city staff deemed appropriate for high-growth areas, like Halifax’s downtown core.

This phase focuses on protecting the character of low-density neighbourhoods while encouraging new growth through hidden density opportunities — things like the approval of backyard suites and internal conversions of existing larger homes.

Tuesday’s session was the first in-person public hearing since the pandemic hit and the last opportunity for people to share their thoughts on the final stage of the planning strategy.

Read more: N.S. needs funding boost for low-cost housing in ‘perfect storm’ of shortages, report says

“Many residents, such as myself, a young professional just starting my career in Halifax, rely on lower density, affordable housing and will not be able to afford the high-rise living that will be replacing it,” said Caden Hebb, a Halifax resident, who attended the hearing.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said during the session that between packages A and B, there are 49,000 potential developments as of now.

“We’ve already got 20-something thousand approved developments. We need the housing this will provide,” he added.

—with files from Alexa MacLean

