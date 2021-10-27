Menu

Canada

Police seek public’s help in locating missing 10-year-old

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 4:10 am
Ashayo Johnson, 10, was last seen on Tuesday in North Preson. View image in full screen
Ashayo Johnson, 10, was last seen on Tuesday in North Preson. Halifax District RCMP

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 10-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday in North Preston.

Ashayo Johnson was last seen wearing a blue puffy jacket with black sweatpants and light blue sneakers.

Police say Ashayo is described as being black, 4 feet tall and 75 pounds with dark hair and dark eyes.

“When someone goes missing, it has deep and far-reaching impacts for the person and those that know them,” Nova Scotia RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Anyone with information on Ashayo Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

