Police seek public’s help in locating missing 10-year-old

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 10-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday in North Preston.

Ashayo Johnson was last seen wearing a blue puffy jacket with black sweatpants and light blue sneakers.

Police say Ashayo is described as being black, 4 feet tall and 75 pounds with dark hair and dark eyes.

“When someone goes missing, it has deep and far-reaching impacts for the person and those that know them,” Nova Scotia RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

“We ask that people spread the word through social media respectfully.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We ask that people spread the word through social media respectfully."

Anyone with information on Ashayo Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.