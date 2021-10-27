Jets score twice late to stun Ducks 4-3 in Anaheim

Send this page to someone via email

It was looking like the Winnipeg Jets were going to lose again on the road.

But in the blink of an eye, the Jets flipped a late deficit into a 4-3 win in regulation, the team’s third consecutive win without Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler.

Trailing 3-2 with just 80 seconds left, Nikolaj Ehlers scored his first of the season, sniping one past John Gibson from a tough angle near the goal-line.

Just 19 seconds later off of an icing, the Jets won the faceoff, the puck found its way to the stick of Ehlers whose shot deflected off Paul Stastny and past Gibson for the winner.

Winnipeg opened the scoring just over two minutes into the second period when Evgeny Svechnikov scored his first as a Jet, set up by a great zone entry by Kyle Connor and a nice feed from Pierre-Luc Dubois.

But just over three minutes later, Sonny Milano equalled the score for the Ducks, playing against Winnipeg for the third and final time this season.

Early in the third Josh Manson’s point shot found its way past a screened Connor Hellebuyck to give Anaheim the lead.

It was short-lived, however, as Andrew Copp would finish off a gorgeous tic-tac-toe play with Ehlers and Stastny for the equalizer.

With just under seven minutes left, Dubois turned the puck over below his own goal-line right to Milano, who found Trevor Zegras alone in the slot for the go-ahead goal.

It looked like it might be enough but then Ehlers scored with Hellebuyck pulled, Stastny followed shortly thereafter and the Jets improve to 3-2-1 on the season. Anaheim falls to 2-4-1.

Hellebuyck stopped 32 shots in the win in his sixth straight start to begin the season while Gibson made 21 saves in the loss.

It’s also the first time this season that the Jets did not allow a power play goal, killing off all three penalties they took on the night.

The Jets are back in action Thursday night as they face the Kings in Los Angeles at 9:30 p.m.