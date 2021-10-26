Menu

Canada

Calgary police looking for missing man last seen in April 2020

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 10:57 pm
Isaiah Lee Blackrider, 23, was least seen in April 2020. View image in full screen
Isaiah Lee Blackrider, 23, was least seen in April 2020. Calgary Police Service

Calgary police need help to find a missing man who was last seen in April 2020, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Last week, Isaiah Lee Blackrider, 23, was reported missing by his family after he was neither seen nor heard from since December 2019, police said. Authorities believe it would be “unusual for him to leave the Calgary area.”

Police confirmed a sighting of Blackrider near the Alpha House Society, located at 203 15 Avenue S.E., in April 2020, but he has not been seen since.

Blackrider is five feet six inches tall and 136 pounds with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen him, call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

