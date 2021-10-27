Convicted B.C. murderer, who now identifies as a woman, denied parole

Send this page to someone via email

A long-term sex offender who fatally shot a woman 10 years ago in B.C.’s Interior failed in an attempt to get released on parole.

Roger Dale Badour, 73, who now identifies as a woman but committed his crimes while identifying as a man, was eligible for parole this year.

Badour is serving a life sentence for the second-degree murder of Gisele Duckham, 56, on a rural property near Princeton in 2011.

Badour moved into a trailer on Duckham’s property in 2011 in exchange for labour.

Badour was first employed as a painter, then as security for a grow op, according to Parole Board of Canada documents.

Following an argument, Badour shot Duckham twice, wrapped her body in material, then fled the property.

At the time of the murder, Badour was out on parole and supposed to be living in a halfway house in Victoria in addition to abstaining from friendships with women.

Badour had been serving a sentence for the 2008 violent sexual assault of a pregnant woman and the parole board indicated there were ongoing issues during years of incarceration. As such, RCMP sent out warnings that Badour was a high-risk offender, a particular threat to women. Badour had managed to walk away from supervision in Victoria without detection.

When police eventually caught up with Badour, he confessed to shooting Duckham, though he later recanted.

In 2014, Badour pleaded guilty to the shooting. At the time, Badour said he killed Duckham because she threatened to turn him in.

Badour has been incarcerated ever since, according to the Parole Board of Canada, and is still at a high risk to re-offend.

The case management team noted Badour as a “poor historian having shown you will lie to police or others in positions of authority in order to protect your own interests. Your case management team believes it is difficult to ascertain what is true or not in your case.”

“Various psychiatric/psychological reports on file indicate (she is) a high risk for violent and/or sexual recidivism,” reads the Parole Board of Canada document outlying the decision to deny parole.

“(She has) not internalized learned skills despite completing programs during several periods of incarceration. (She has) planned crimes and also reacted impulsively by attacking victims verbally, physically, and often times with weapons (rope, knife, guns).”

The parole board highlighted a number of circumstances where Badour was falling short of expectation, showing aggressive behaviour and poor problem-solving abilities, threatening staff and fellow prisoners alike, the latest of which was toward a parole officer in August 2021.

At that time, Badour twice threatened to kill her parole officer the next time she saw him despite being given time to cool off, the parole board said.

Some improvement has been made since they started identifying as female, the parole board wrote, noting that Badour feels better now that she is open about her gender status.

“(She) did, however, believe that (her) new gender identification led to conflict and mistreatment on (their) living unit,” reads the document.

“(She) made a request to move to another living unit, one where other inmates had identified as female as well. Once (she) made the move, the conflict and problem behaviour reduced.”

That, however, was not enough to gain release.

“Overall, given (her) extensive criminal history, lack of programming and limited progress reported during this incarceration, the Board assesses (her) aggravating factors significantly outweigh the mitigating circumstances, and that a release at this time will pose undue risk and will not protect society,” the parole board ruled.