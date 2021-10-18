Board says Stefanie Rengel’s killer presents ‘undue risk to society’ as reason behind parole denial

The Parole Board of Canada says David Bagshaw was denied parole in early October as he remains a “high needs offender” and presents an “undue risk to society.”

Bagshaw has been in jail for nearly 14 years for the murder of 14-year-old Stefanie Rengel on New Year’s Day in 2008. Bagshaw, who was then 17, lured Rengel to come outside and repeatedly stabbed her outside the family’s East York home.

He had been carrying out the demands of his jealous girlfriend Melissa Todorovic, who was convicted of first-degree murder in 2009 for orchestrating the killing. Both were sentenced as adults to life in prison.

At the time of the virtual ruling on Oct. 4, Parole Board of Canada member Savannah Gentile told Bagshaw that while he has made some gains, the board felt the 31-year-old still had progress to be made in assessing his risk.

On Monday, Global News received the Board’s full seven-page reasoning behind its decision to deny Bagshaw both day and full parole. In its decision, the Board went over Bagshaw’s criminal history which also included a violent offence while incarcerated.

He also was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, and falsely claimed to be the father of his fiance’s children on a legal document.

The Board also took into account Rengel’s mother’s victim impact statement in which she stated she continues to suffer from her loss and has fears raising her other children.

The Board noted that while Bagshaw admitted to having a better control of his anger issues, he said he still does not have full control over his emotions.

“You do not believe that you will have 100 per cent control of your anger, but are taking steps to control it,” the Board wrote, adding Bagshaw admitted he still struggles with “emotions, decision-making and impulsivity.”

The Board noted Bagshaw did not have a release plan. Furthermore, that Bagshaw had support of his father and fiancee but not of his case management team for “any type of conditional release.”

While the Board said Bagshaw has made progress during his incarceration — he’s been employed “in a position of trust,” graduated from Grade 12, is compliant with his medication plan and shows remorse for his crimes — that he agrees he still has “much work to do to fully address [his] emotions.”

“You continue to have serious issues with your emotional regulations and of greater concern to the Board is that you have yet to adequately address your anger issues, despite completing programs and having been incarcerated for a

lengthy period of time. You continue to have issues with becoming obsessed with relationships, similar to your index offence,” the decision read.

“Your continuing institutional misconducts does not bode well for a successful reintegration. You remain a moderate risk for violent recidivism, and have yet to make the appropriate progress to mitigate the risk that you present.”

The Board concluded Bagshaw presented an “undue risk to society if released” and denied both day and full parole.

Bagshaw will be able to apply for parole again in two years time. Todorovic was granted parole in 2019, but weeks later, her parole was revoked after breaching one of the conditions of her release.

