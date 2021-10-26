Charges laid in west Toronto hit-and-run that left man critically injured: police

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid in relation to a hit-and-run in Toronto’s west end that left a man with critical injuries, police say.

Toronto police said that on Sunday at around 8:19 p.m., officers were called to a crash in the Bartor and Clayson roads area, which is just south of Highway 400 and Sheppard Avenue West.

Police said a 32-year-old man was driving a Nissan Altima south at a high speed when he crashed into the back of a Nissan Maxima being driven by a 49-year-old man who was stopped in a lane.

The driver of the Maxima was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the other driver fled the scene on foot but was arrested by officers searching the area.

Thirty-two-year-old Toronto resident Anthony Brown has since been charged with failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information or video footage was asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

