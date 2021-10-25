Menu

Crime

Police seek information on shooting at Toronto party with hundreds of guests in attendance

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 3:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto sees at least 6 shootings within the past 48 hours' Toronto sees at least 6 shootings within the past 48 hours
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police are investigating a number of separate shootings over the weekend that have left three people dead and others with serious injuries. Brittany Rosen has more on the city's latest surge in gun violence.

Toronto police say they’re looking for help in identifying a suspect after a shooting earlier this month a party with hundreds of people in attendance.

Police said in a news release Monday that officers were called at 3:38 a.m. on Oct. 16 to the John Street and Adelaide Street West area for a shooting.

The statement said officers arrived at a vacant space in a building “that appeared to have been used as a venue for a party.”

A man in his 30s who had been shot was found inside. Paramedics took him to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Toronto police investigate 8 shootings over weekend, including 4 fatal

He is now reported to be in stable condition in hospital.

Police said it’s believed around 200 to 300 people were inside when the shooting happened, but no guests were at the scene by the time officers arrived.

Investigators said they’re looking to speak to anyone with information on the shooting, as well as the event that was taking place.

Individuals with information were asked to contact police at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

