Police seek information on shooting at Toronto party with hundreds of guests in attendance

Toronto police say they’re looking for help in identifying a suspect after a shooting earlier this month a party with hundreds of people in attendance.

Police said in a news release Monday that officers were called at 3:38 a.m. on Oct. 16 to the John Street and Adelaide Street West area for a shooting.

The statement said officers arrived at a vacant space in a building “that appeared to have been used as a venue for a party.”

A man in his 30s who had been shot was found inside. Paramedics took him to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He is now reported to be in stable condition in hospital.

Police said it’s believed around 200 to 300 people were inside when the shooting happened, but no guests were at the scene by the time officers arrived.

Investigators said they’re looking to speak to anyone with information on the shooting, as well as the event that was taking place.

Individuals with information were asked to contact police at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.