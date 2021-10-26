Sex offender considered a high risk to reoffend against boys and men released into Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A convicted sex offender with a history of violent sexual assaults against boys and men is expected to live in Winnipeg after being released from Headingley Correctional Centre Monday.

Carlo Ryan Clarke, 40, is considered a high risk to reoffend against all males, both children and adults, according to the Manitoba integrated high-risk sex offender unit (MIHRSOU).

He was released after serving time for failing to comply with conditions.

Clarke has sexual assault convictions going back two decades. He was convicted in 2000 for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy, in 2011 for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy, and in 2015 for sexually assaulting a vulnerable 20-year-old man.

Upon his release Monday, Clarke is subject to a lifetime order banning him from attending public parks or swimming areas where people under 16 are present or reasonably expected to be present. He’s also forbidden from attending a daycare centre, school ground, playground or community centre, and from working or volunteering in any capacity that puts him in a position of trust or authority toward a person under 16.

He’s also banned from having any contact with a person under 16, unless it’s under court supervision, and is under a lifetime weapons prohibition.

Anyone with information about Clarke is asked to call MIHRSOU at 431-489-8056, Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, any local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.

