Canada

Man accused of swinging hockey stick at employees of Guelph business: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 11:00 am
Guelph police have arrested a 24-year-old man. View image in full screen
Guelph police have arrested a 24-year-old man. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A Guelph man accused of swinging a hockey stick at an employee of a downtown business is facing more than just two minutes in the penalty box.

In a news release, police said a man walked into a business on Monday afternoon despite court orders requiring him to stay away.

When a worker reminded him he was not allowed to be there, police said the man began swinging a hockey stick over his head and then pointed it at the employee.

It’s unclear if the man brought the hockey stick into the business or if it was already there.

The suspect then ran away but was arrested after he returned to the same business a few hours later.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon, two counts of failing to comply with release orders and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6.

Assault Guelph Police Guelph News Guelph crime downtown guelph Guelph man arrested hockey stick assault

