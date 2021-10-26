Retired Guelph man wins $50,000 playing Instant Bingo

Send this page to someone via email

A retired skilled trade worker says he started shaking after winning $50,000 while playing an Instant Bingo scratch ticket.

Vittorio Biliato of Guelph noticed he was one number away from winning while playing his ticket at home.

“I was so excited when O 52 was revealed. I started shaking,” he said. “I had to get a drink of water and double-check the ticket.”

Biliato said he then tried to call his children and sister to share the big news but no one answered the phone.

“I wanted to share my news with someone. I called my son-in-law and finally got a hold of my daughter. She came over right away and gave me a big hug,” he said.

Biliato added that he regularly plays Instant Bingo and this is his largest win over $100.

He said he plans to share his winnings with his family.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. said the winning ticket was purchased at Grange Convenience on Victoria Road.