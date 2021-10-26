Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Retired Guelph man wins $50,000 playing Instant Bingo

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 9:56 am
A Guelph man has won $50,000. View image in full screen
A Guelph man has won $50,000. Supplied

A retired skilled trade worker says he started shaking after winning $50,000 while playing an Instant Bingo scratch ticket.

Vittorio Biliato of Guelph noticed he was one number away from winning while playing his ticket at home.

Read more: London, Ont. man wins $1.3M, plus $4, on two winning lottery tickets

“I was so excited when O 52 was revealed. I started shaking,” he said. “I had to get a drink of water and double-check the ticket.”

Biliato said he then tried to call his children and sister to share the big news but no one answered the phone.

“I wanted to share my news with someone. I called my son-in-law and finally got a hold of my daughter. She came over right away and gave me a big hug,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Biliato added that he regularly plays Instant Bingo and this is his largest win over $100.

Click to play video: 'Ontario man claims $70M LOTTO MAX jackpot' Ontario man claims $70M LOTTO MAX jackpot
Ontario man claims $70M LOTTO MAX jackpot – Oct 1, 2020

He said he plans to share his winnings with his family.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. said the winning ticket was purchased at Grange Convenience on Victoria Road.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagGuelph News tagLottery tagOlg tagLottery Winner tagguelph man wins lottery tagguelph lottery winner tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers