Pedestrian hit and killed by STM bus Monday night in Villeray

A 46-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed by an STM bus Monday night in the Villeray district in Montreal North.

At around 11 p.m. Monday, the pedestrian became pinned under the bus as it was making a left-hand turn off of Castelnau Street onto Chateaubriand Avenue, according to police.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene, and the 53-year-old bus driver was taken to hospital where he was treated for shock, police said.

A police investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the death.