Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian hit and killed by STM bus Monday night in Villeray

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2021 8:05 am
A 46-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed by an STM bus in the Villeray district in Montreal North. Monday, October 25, 2021. View image in full screen
A 46-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed by an STM bus in the Villeray district in Montreal North. Monday, October 25, 2021. TVA

A 46-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed by an STM bus Monday night in the Villeray district in Montreal North.

At around 11 p.m. Monday, the pedestrian became pinned under the bus as it was making a left-hand turn off of Castelnau Street onto Chateaubriand Avenue, according to police.

Read more: ‘We’re all heartbroken’: Montreal family in grief after 15-year-old pedestrian killed

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene, and the 53-year-old bus driver was taken to hospital where he was treated for shock, police said.

A police investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the death.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
SPVM tagPedestrian tagSTM tagMontreal North tagVilleray tagChateaubriand Avenue tagCastelnau Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers