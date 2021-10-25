Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

New Lethbridge city council officially sworn in: ‘We’re going to have respect for one another’

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 10:29 pm
Click to play video: 'New Lethbridge city council officially sworn in: ‘We’re going to have respect for one another’' New Lethbridge city council officially sworn in: ‘We’re going to have respect for one another’
Lethbridge’s 26th mayor and its latest crop of city councillors have been officially sworn in. The nine members of city council took their oaths of office as part of a special ceremony at the Yates Theatre this afternoon and as Erik Bay reports, they’re now ready to shift their focus from the campaign trail to the business of city hall.

Nine members of Lethbridge city council can now drop elect from their titles after officially being sworn into office on Monday.

“It’s done, and we’re ready to roll here,” new Mayor Blaine Hyggen said.

It will be a new look for council compared to the previous four years, with a new mayor, three first-time councillors, one councillor with past council experience and four incumbents.

Read more: Blaine Hyggen elected mayor of Lethbridge

It’s a council that feels it will draw on its individual experiences to make the best choices going forward.

“We may differ on a few things, but… together, we’re going to have respect for one another. I truly believe that,” Hyggen said.

Story continues below advertisement

Rookie Coun. Jenn Schmidt-Rempel says the past week has been a whirlwind since being elected, and she’s ready to begin work.

Read more: Lethbridge mayor-elect sets sights on next 4 years despite narrow victory

“I’m really excited to get to work with fellow colleagues on city council, seeing what we can achieve together for our city.”

Council will start its orientation process before the first official meeting of this term on Nov. 16.

The plan is to spend the next few days discussing key issues facing the city and hit the ground running.

“I’ll be sitting down with council this coming week, and we’ll be going over some of those things,” Hyggen said. “That’s something I definitely have to sit down and see what others have heard on the campaign trail (that) we need to address.”

“I really want to make sure that we, as a council, set the tone for our city as a group that can work together,” Schmidt-Rempel said. “Having been through the campaign trail with this group of people, I do believe that we will do that.”

Two things Hyggen says he wants to address right away are community safety and recent bussing concerns within the city.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
politics tagCity Council tagCity Hall tagMunicipal Election tagMunicipal Politics taglethbridge city council tagLethbridge Election tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers