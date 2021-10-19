Blaine Hyggen elected mayor of Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Blaine Hyggen was elected the mayor of Lethbridge on Monday.

He received 11,973 votes, winning 42.79 per cent of the vote.

It was a tight race: Bridget Mearns came in second with 11,465 votes, meaning 40.97 per cent of ballots cast.

View image in full screen Lethbridge mayor-elect Blaine Hyggen at Honkers Pub and Eatery on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Jessica Robb/Global News

Hyggen is a two-term councillor who was elected in 2013.

Story continues below advertisement

Other candidates in Lethbridge’s mayoral race included: Sheldon Joseph Day Chief, Gary Klassen, Stephen Mogdan and Kolton (The Maniac) Menzak.

Mayor Chris Spearman did not seek a third term.

View image in full screen Unofficial results of Lethbridge’s 2021 mayoral race. City of Lethbridge

Lethbridge councillors

Lethbridge has elected eight councillors:

Rajko Dodic

Belinda Crowson

Jenn Schmidt-Rempel

Ryan Parker

John Middleton-Hope

Mark Campbell

Jeff Carlson

Nick Paladino

There were 81,276 eligible voters, according to the City of Lethbridge.