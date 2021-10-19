Menu

Politics

Blaine Hyggen elected mayor of Lethbridge

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 12:02 am
Lethbridge mayor-elect Blaine Hyggen. View image in full screen
Lethbridge mayor-elect Blaine Hyggen. Global News

Blaine Hyggen was elected the mayor of Lethbridge on Monday.

He received 11,973 votes, winning 42.79 per cent of the vote.

Read more: Alberta election results 2021: Find your municipality

It was a tight race: Bridget Mearns came in second with 11,465 votes, meaning 40.97 per cent of ballots cast.

Lethbridge mayor-elect Blaine Hyggen at Honkers Pub and Eatery on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. View image in full screen
Lethbridge mayor-elect Blaine Hyggen at Honkers Pub and Eatery on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Jessica Robb/Global News

Hyggen is a two-term councillor who was elected in 2013.

Other candidates in Lethbridge’s mayoral race included: Sheldon Joseph Day Chief, Gary Klassen, Stephen Mogdan and Kolton (The Maniac) Menzak.

Mayor Chris Spearman did not seek a third term.

 

Unofficial results of Lethbridge’s 2021 mayoral race. View image in full screen
Unofficial results of Lethbridge’s 2021 mayoral race. City of Lethbridge

Lethbridge councillors

Lethbridge has elected eight councillors:

  • Rajko Dodic
  • Belinda Crowson
  • Jenn Schmidt-Rempel
  • Ryan Parker
  • John Middleton-Hope
  • Mark Campbell
  • Jeff Carlson
  • Nick Paladino

There were 81,276 eligible voters, according to the City of Lethbridge.

