Blaine Hyggen elected mayor of Lethbridge

Blaine Hyggen was elected the mayor of Lethbridge on Monday.
He received 11,973 votes, winning 42.79 per cent of the vote.
It was a tight race: Bridget Mearns came in second with 11,465 votes, meaning 40.97 per cent of ballots cast.
Hyggen is a two-term councillor who was elected in 2013.
Other candidates in Lethbridge’s mayoral race included: Sheldon Joseph Day Chief, Gary Klassen, Stephen Mogdan and Kolton (The Maniac) Menzak.
Mayor Chris Spearman did not seek a third term.
Lethbridge councillors
Lethbridge has elected eight councillors:
- Rajko Dodic
- Belinda Crowson
- Jenn Schmidt-Rempel
- Ryan Parker
- John Middleton-Hope
- Mark Campbell
- Jeff Carlson
- Nick Paladino
There were 81,276 eligible voters, according to the City of Lethbridge.
