Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

What to know about school board trustees ahead of 2021 Lethbridge election

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 7:36 pm
Click to play video: 'What to know about school board trustees ahead of Lethbridge municipal election' What to know about school board trustees ahead of Lethbridge municipal election
Lethbridge residents will be faced with a lot of choices when they head to the polls in the Oct. 18 municipal election, including the selection of school board trustees. Eloise Therien has more on what voters should know about the role of a trustee and how their vote can impact the future of local education.

The 2021 municipal election is Oct. 18 and advance voting has already begun in Lethbridge.

When residents head to the polls, they’ll be asked to select either a public school board ballot or a separate school board ballot (Ward 2) before they vote for trustees.

A full list of candidates can be found here.

Sandra Dufresne, a former trustee for the Holy Spirit Catholic School Division, said it’s important to understand their roles.

“In years of municipal elections like this one, we get an opportunity to help choose trustees to help shape the future of education,” she said.

“Trustees definitely spend time in the schools, visiting with staff and students, but that is secondary to really what their role is (which is) to set the strategic direction for the division.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge preparing for municipal election as finalized list of candidates announced' Lethbridge preparing for municipal election as finalized list of candidates announced
Lethbridge preparing for municipal election as finalized list of candidates announced – Sep 21, 2021

Along with board duties that impact a variety of aspects of the division, such as budgets and policies, the board is also responsible for hiring the superintendent.

“The board of trustees have one employee, and that’s the superintendent,” she explained. “One of the most critical roles of the board is the hiring and evaluation of that superintendent, because really it’s under their direction that the board’s vision will be activated.”

Click to play video: 'Study says B.C.’s HPV vaccine program has cut pre-cancer rates in women' Study says B.C.’s HPV vaccine program has cut pre-cancer rates in women
Study says B.C.’s HPV vaccine program has cut pre-cancer rates in women – Oct 16, 2019

Dufresne, who served from 2007-2013 and spent three years as the board chair, said a major issue at the time was the HPV vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

“Being on Holy Spirit means we don’t only report to the education minister, but also to our bishop,” she explained, “It was very contentious in that out bishop did not want HPV vaccine being delivered in our schools.

“The board saw it as a health issue and not a faith issue, and so I was very pleased just to advocate to the bishop, and now we have those vaccines in our schools.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The board saw it as a health issue and not a faith issue, and so I was very pleased just to advocate to the bishop, and now we have those vaccines in our schools."

Clark Bosch, a current public school board trustee not seeking re-election this fall, said some of the highlights over the last couple of years have been the board’s involvement in the opening of two new schools, and the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Alberta to reinstate contact tracing in schools' COVID-19: Alberta to reinstate contact tracing in schools
COVID-19: Alberta to reinstate contact tracing in schools

While the role is technically part-time, Bosch said it can take a lot of work and flexibility.

Story continues below advertisement

“It could take 20 hours a week, it could be every day for a week,” he said. “You could have a meeting on Monday, a meeting on Tuesday, nothing on Wednesday, full day Thursday, half-a-day Friday (so) it’s kind of all over the place.”

Read more: 2 Lethbridge school districts announce different back-to-school plans

Voters will elect seven candidates for the public division and five for the separate division. Each voter must decide whether they vote for the public or separate board and may not vote for both.

Once elected, the trustees in each division will decide on a board chair amongst themselves.

Click to play video: 'Alberta introduces recall bill for provincial, municipal politicians, school trustees' Alberta introduces recall bill for provincial, municipal politicians, school trustees
Alberta introduces recall bill for provincial, municipal politicians, school trustees – Mar 15, 2021

Bosch said voters should look for candidates who possess the skills to deal with government, work collaboratively, listen and ask questions.

Story continues below advertisement

“What people should do is they should look at the candidates, and say: ‘Does that person have leadership qualities? Do I want them to lead one of the most important things that goes on in our society?'”

“Even if you don’t have children in the system, trustees help shape education in our city for years and years to come,” Dufresne added.

“And really the foundation of a civil society is an education system, and we all have a role to play in that.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Election tagSchool tagLethbridge tagEducation tagGovernment tagVoting tagTrustees tagLethbridge Election tagDecision Lethbridge taglethbridge votes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers