Finalized candidate lists released for Lethbridge municipal election

The nomination period for the City of Lethbridge’s upcoming municipal election ended Monday, with the updated list made public as of Tuesday at noon.

Lethbridge residents will head to the polls on October 18, 2021.

The nomination period ran from Jan. 1 to Sept. 20, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.

Six individuals are vying for the single mayoral seat, while 32 are looking to fill one of eight councillor spots.

Mayor Candidates

Sheldon Joseph Day Chief

Blaine E. Hyggen

Gary L. Klassen

Bridget Mearns

Kolton (the Maniac) Menzak

Stephen Mogdan

Councillor Candidates

Kelti (Kel) Baird

Marissa Black

Mark Campbell (incumbent)

Jeff Carlson (incumbent)

Ben Christensen

Belinda Crowson (incumbent)

Rajko Dodic

Rufa Doria

Jerry Firth

Bill Ginther

Zachary Hampton

Dale P. Leier

Ryan Lepko

Darcy Logan

Shelby J. Macleod

Bernard (Bernie) Mbonihankuye

John Middleton-Hope

Nick Paladino

Ryan Parker (incumbent)

Harold (Harold!) Pereverseff

Michael Petrakis

Jennifer (Jenn) Prosser

Chris Rowley

Wally Schenk

Jenn Schmidt-Rempel

Suketu Shah

Boyd Thomas

Tim Vanderbeek

Robin Ryan Walker

Bradley L. Whalen

Davey Wiggers

Ryan Wolfe

Public School Trustee Candidates

Andrea Andreachuk

Brooke Culley

Tyler Demers (incumbent)

David Gurr

Jeff Hill

Henry Ross Jacobs

Kristine Larkin

Daniel (Dan) Leis

Christine Light (incumbent)

David Low

Vic Mensch

Allison Purcell

Joanne Siljak

Locke Spencer

Genny Steed

Craig H. Whitehead

Separate School Trustee Candidates

Francis Cote (Ward 1 – incumbent)

Tricia Doherty (Ward 2)

Linda Ellefson (Ward 2)

Roison Gibb (Ward 2)

Bryan Kranzler (Ward 2 – incumbent)

Keith McDonald (Ward 2 incumbent)

Carmen P Mombourquette (Ward 2)

Bob Spitzig (Ward 2 – imcumbent)

Bart Denie (Ward 4)

Blake Dolan (Ward 4)

Thomas Machaeck (Ward 5)

No nominees were filed for Ward No. 3 prior to the Sept. 20 deadline.

The city is accepting nominations again on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and will continue to do so until the required number of nominations has been received until Monday, Sept. 27.

More to come…