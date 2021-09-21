Finalized candidate lists released for Lethbridge municipal election

The nomination period for the City of Lethbridge’s upcoming municipal election ended Monday, with the updated list made public as of Tuesday at noon.
Lethbridge residents will head to the polls on October 18, 2021.
The nomination period ran from Jan. 1 to Sept. 20, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.
Six individuals are vying for the single mayoral seat, while 32 are looking to fill one of eight councillor spots.
Mayor Candidates
- Sheldon Joseph Day Chief
- Blaine E. Hyggen
- Gary L. Klassen
- Bridget Mearns
- Kolton (the Maniac) Menzak
- Stephen Mogdan
Councillor Candidates
- Kelti (Kel) Baird
- Marissa Black
- Mark Campbell (incumbent)
- Jeff Carlson (incumbent)
- Ben Christensen
- Belinda Crowson (incumbent)
- Rajko Dodic
- Rufa Doria
- Jerry Firth
- Bill Ginther
- Zachary Hampton
- Dale P. Leier
- Ryan Lepko
- Darcy Logan
- Shelby J. Macleod
- Bernard (Bernie) Mbonihankuye
- John Middleton-Hope
- Nick Paladino
- Ryan Parker (incumbent)
- Harold (Harold!) Pereverseff
- Michael Petrakis
- Jennifer (Jenn) Prosser
- Chris Rowley
- Wally Schenk
- Jenn Schmidt-Rempel
- Suketu Shah
- Boyd Thomas
- Tim Vanderbeek
- Robin Ryan Walker
- Bradley L. Whalen
- Davey Wiggers
- Ryan Wolfe
Public School Trustee Candidates
- Andrea Andreachuk
- Brooke Culley
- Tyler Demers (incumbent)
- David Gurr
- Jeff Hill
- Henry Ross Jacobs
- Kristine Larkin
- Daniel (Dan) Leis
- Christine Light (incumbent)
- David Low
- Vic Mensch
- Allison Purcell
- Joanne Siljak
- Locke Spencer
- Genny Steed
- Craig H. Whitehead
Separate School Trustee Candidates
- Francis Cote (Ward 1 – incumbent)
- Tricia Doherty (Ward 2)
- Linda Ellefson (Ward 2)
- Roison Gibb (Ward 2)
- Bryan Kranzler (Ward 2 – incumbent)
- Keith McDonald (Ward 2 incumbent)
- Carmen P Mombourquette (Ward 2)
- Bob Spitzig (Ward 2 – imcumbent)
- Bart Denie (Ward 4)
- Blake Dolan (Ward 4)
- Thomas Machaeck (Ward 5)
No nominees were filed for Ward No. 3 prior to the Sept. 20 deadline.
The city is accepting nominations again on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and will continue to do so until the required number of nominations has been received until Monday, Sept. 27.
More to come…
