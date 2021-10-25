Police search for missing young woman last seen at Nanaimo, B.C. hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Nanaimo are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 22-year-old woman, last seen leaving the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

Isabelle Schopf left the facility against medical advice around 5 p.m. last Friday, RCMP said in a Monday news release.

Schopf is known to frequent locations in Nanaimo and Oceanside, and may be trying to get to the Lower Mainland, police said.

She’s described as an Indigenous women with a light complexion, five feet six inches tall and about 115 pounds. At present, her hair is dyed blue.

1:34 What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? – Sep 21, 2020

Schopf has a dragon tattoo under her collar bone and a butterfly on her right wrist, but police said they have no description of the clothing she was last seen wearing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is asked to call the RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and reference the file number 2021-39656.