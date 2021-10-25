Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police search for missing young woman last seen at Nanaimo, B.C. hospital

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 6:39 pm
Isabelle Schopf, 22, was last seen leaving a Nanaimo, B.C. hospital on Oct. 22, 2021.
Isabelle Schopf, 22, was last seen leaving a Nanaimo, B.C. hospital on Oct. 22, 2021. Submitted/Nanaimo RCMP

Police in Nanaimo are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 22-year-old woman, last seen leaving the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

Isabelle Schopf left the facility against medical advice around 5 p.m. last Friday, RCMP said in a Monday news release.

Read more: RCMP in B.C. search for missing 100 Mile House woman

Schopf is known to frequent locations in Nanaimo and Oceanside, and may be trying to get to the Lower Mainland, police said.

She’s described as an Indigenous women with a light complexion, five feet six inches tall and about 115 pounds. At present, her hair is dyed blue.

Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?' What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? – Sep 21, 2020

Schopf has a dragon tattoo under her collar bone and a butterfly on her right wrist, but police said they have no description of the clothing she was last seen wearing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is asked to call the RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and reference the file number 2021-39656.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nanaimo tagMissing in BC tagNanaimo RCMP tagMissing person BC tagNanaimo hospital tagIsabel Schopf tagMissing Indigenous women BC tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers