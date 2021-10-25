Video shows suspected drug-impaired driver crashing into Victoria business

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police said officers arrested a suspected drug-impaired driver Sunday night and the incident was caught on video.

A vehicle crashed into a business at The Bay Centre, in the 1100-block of Douglas Street, just before 11 p.m., police said.

Police found the vehicle and the driver but he attempted to flee, Victoria police said in a release.

Officers then used a stun gun and tried to get the man out of his car, but he continued to resist arrest and was put on the ground before he could be arrested, police added.

Police said they tried to administer the Standard Field Sobriety Test as they suspected the man was impaired by drugs but he told them he was injured and so police said he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

He was later released with a 24-hour driving prohibition pending further investigation into drug-impaired driving.

Police said no one else was injured in the incident and the investigation continues.