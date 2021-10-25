Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Video shows suspected drug-impaired driver crashing into Victoria business

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 5:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Suspected drug-impaired driver crashes into front of Victoria B.C. business' Suspected drug-impaired driver crashes into front of Victoria B.C. business
Victoria police released video of a suspected drug-impaired driver crashing into the front of a business in downtown Victoria Sunday night. Police said the driver attempted to flee from police when they arrived at the scene and officers had to use a Taser to subdue him.

Victoria police said officers arrested a suspected drug-impaired driver Sunday night and the incident was caught on video.

A vehicle crashed into a business at The Bay Centre, in the 1100-block of Douglas Street, just before 11 p.m., police said.

Police found the vehicle and the driver but he attempted to flee, Victoria police said in a release.

Officers then used a stun gun and tried to get the man out of his car, but he continued to resist arrest and was put on the ground before he could be arrested, police added.

Police said they tried to administer the Standard Field Sobriety Test as they suspected the man was impaired by drugs but he told them he was injured and so police said he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Charges recommended against Victoria-area driving instructor' Charges recommended against Victoria-area driving instructor
Charges recommended against Victoria-area driving instructor – Oct 6, 2021

Read more: Man charged after allegedly hitting Victoria police officer with stolen vehicle

He was later released with a 24-hour driving prohibition pending further investigation into drug-impaired driving.

Police said no one else was injured in the incident and the investigation continues.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagVictoria police tagDrug Impaired Driving tagVictoria Police Department tagSuspected drug impaired driving tagVictoria police crash tagVictoria police release tagVictoria police video tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers