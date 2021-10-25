October 30 – Xplornet

Send this page to someone via email

Still waiting for rural internet speeds to catch up? Then you won’t want to miss Graham Fleet from Xplornet on Talk To The Experts this Saturday.

You’ll learn about the challenges in providing rural internet and how Xplornet is investing in rural networks. Hear about their exciting plans to bring faster internet speeds to rural Albertans, just like you!

Join Graham Fleet from Xplornet: Canada’s largest rural- focused broadband service provider, this Saturday at 11:00am on Talk To The Experts!