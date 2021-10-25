Niagara Falls elementary teacher facing child pornography charges

Send this page to someone via email

A Grade 7 teacher with a Niagara Falls school is facing three charges in connection with a child pornography investigation, according to local police and the regional school board.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say the 39-year-old Niagara-on-the-Lake man was arrested on Saturday and charged with three offences tied to the possession and making of illicit material involving youth.

The District School Board of Niagara (DSBN) confirmed to Global News that the accused has worked for the entity since 2005 and began his stint at Forestview Public School in 2013.

“This news is distressing to the principal and staff at Forestview, and we understand that it is upsetting for families as well,” Darren VanHooydonk said in the letter to parents on Sunday.

The accused has been suspended according to the DSBN and “will not return” with the board.

Const. Phil Gavin with NRPS said the accused made his first court appearance at the John Sopinka Courthouse in Hamilton.

“The investigation, arrest, and charges are not related to his employment,” Gavin said.

“The investigation remains ongoing by detectives from our ICE and Technical Crimes Units.”