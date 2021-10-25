Video shows moose crashing party in northern Ontario shed

Send this page to someone via email

A recent video appears to show a loose moose crashing a party at a shed in northern Ontario one night in September.

On Sept. 25, Jacob Rintala was hanging out with friends at a farm near Sudbury, Ont., when a moose appeared.

In the video, Rintala is shown saying, “Hey Bud,” to the moose. “Can I pet ya?”

He then proceeds to pet the moose above its snout and says, “Good boy.” Another voice is then heard in the video, saying, “Chilling out with the boys.”

The moose initially made its appearance when Rintala’s friend tried to leave the gathering sometime between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.

“(My friend) came back in and he said, ‘I feel like something is out there,'” Rintala told Global News.

“He goes back out and puts his head out the window, and he’s freaking out, going crazy about this moose, so we all end up moving outside and kind of talking to the moose and what not. Then we move to the smaller shed where the video was taken.”

After the moose started to enter the small shed, Rintala called his mother and sister before he was able to get the moose out.

“(The moose) still stuck around until we all left,” Rintala said. “He kind of followed me out, and he went out and greeted my dad in the morning.”

According to an Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) spokesperson, moose are usually elusive animals that avoid human contact, but a moose that’s infected with a brain worm may be unafraid of people.

“Moose become infected when they accidentally eat snails or slugs infected with brain worm larvae while feeding on vegetation,” Morgan Kerekes, Ontario MNRF spokesperson, said in an email.

“It is suspected that the moose in the video was infected with brain worm, as its behaviour was consistent with the signs.”

Kerekes said the symptoms of brain worm vary but can include stumbling, extreme weakness, loss of fear of humans, weight loss, staying in a small area for an extended period of time and inability to stand up.