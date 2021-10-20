Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
October 20 2021 7:35pm
02:56

Albertans rescue moose calf caught in fence

Albertan Kyle Spratt spotted a distressed moose calf stuck in a fence while heading to work. He didn’t have the right tools to free the calf, so he called a friend to help.

Advertisement

Video Home