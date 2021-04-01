Menu

Animals
April 1 2021 4:09pm
00:45

Close encounter with rare white ‘spirit’ moose near Williams Lake, B.C.

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured video of a rare white moose. The moose is considered sacred in Indigenous culture and gets its colour from a recessive gene.

