Animals April 1 2021 4:09pm 00:45 Close encounter with rare white 'spirit' moose near Williams Lake, B.C. Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured video of a rare white moose. The moose is considered sacred in Indigenous culture and gets its colour from a recessive gene. 'There's still some wonder left in the world': Rare 'spirit moose' spotted in B.C.